SARASOTA – The Humane Society of Sarasota County receives some furry friends this week in need of a forever home, coming all the way from Puerto Rico.

After Hurricane Maria, many animals were left abandoned. Now 35 dogs are up for adoption right here on the Suncoast.

Communications Coordinator Nalani Simpson says these dogs had a long journey to the states but are excited to finally have a new home.

“A plane had gone out to Puerto Rico to deliver medical supplies, water, food to all the people who had been affected by Hurricane Maria and they had an empty plane returning to the mainland of the United States so they reached out HSUS and said hey what can we do to get some dogs on here and do a rescue,” said Simpson.

All of the dogs will be spayed and neutered and more animals will be coming available in the coming weeks.