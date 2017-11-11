BRADENTON – A free medical clinic makes a stop in Manatee County this weekend (November 11 – 12)

Patients lined up at Manatee Technical College as early as Friday morning to receive medical, vision and dental services.

U.S. Census data for Manatee County shows 18% of people under the age of 65 lack health insurance.

Vicki Gregg says she is happy to offer a helping hand to the community.

“Anybody can come. We ask for no proof for I.D. or for driver’s licenses. We don’t ask for proof of residency. We don’t ask for immigration status. Anybody that comes is welcome to the free services.”

The services run through Sunday at at Manatee Technical College in Bradenton.