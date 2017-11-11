MANATEE COUNTY – The trial of the man charged in the fatal shooting of Karl Tuxford and fatal stabbing of Jordan Finlon is scheduled to begin Monday, Novemebr 13.

Bradenton police officers found Tuxford dead January 16, 2016. Less than an hour later, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Finlon’s body, stabbed more than 44 times.

The Bradenton Herald reports the jury selection for Dwayne Cummings’ trial will begin Monday and end by Friday. Among those to testify at the trial is Ahmad Leon Dunbar, who had been a suspect in Finlon’s death.

We will continue to provide updates as the trial begins.