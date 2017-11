FHSAA PLAYOFFS – Venice hosting Braden River in round two. This game during the regular season was decided by 6 points. Venice came out on top 41 to 35.

The Palmetto Tigers take on Tampa Bay Tech in Tampa.

Riverview travels across the state to Vero Beach. They’ll meet up in a hostile environment for their round two game.

All games set for 7:30 P.M.