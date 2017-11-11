ENGLEWOOD – The Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club salutes our veterans in their own way Saturday, November 11.

The community gathered bright and early at the Lemon Bay Cemetery to clean and restore the graves of vets dating back to the Spanish American War.

This is the first time these graves have been cleaned. With some elbow grease and teamwork, they’re sparkling.

“We decided how fitting on Veteran’s Day to do what we call ‘Make a Difference Day.’ There are over 700 people buried here. But a little over 100 veterans so many of the Veteran’s headstones, you couldn’t even read their names and after a lot of elbow grease, we were able to restore them and clean them,” said Jim Hinck, President of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club.

The Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club and Lemon Bay HS ROTC clean off untouched veteran's headstones at the Lemon Bay Cemetery. At 5 @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/O7ogTDwiwF — Jennifer Kveglis (@JkveglisSNN) November 11, 2017

Lemon Bay High School ROTC joined the service, planting flags.

Hinck says this is the start of a new tradition.