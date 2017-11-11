NewsSarasota Up For Adoption: Minnie, Pearl & Sarita Maria By SNN Newsroom - November 11, 2017 1 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Sarasota Veterans Day Parade road closures News Girls INC goes solar News A Salute to Veterans: Active duty Air Force member reflects on Veterans day News Sarasota County clinics team up to support expecting mothers with opioid addictions Manatee Feel Good Friday: Santa’s Flight Academy at UTC SARASOTA – On this week’s Up For Adoption, meet Minnie, Pearl and Sarita Maria, rescued from Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.