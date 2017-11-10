SARASOTA- You may have heard about the campaign and not even realize it, U=U campaign.

The U=U campaign is all about spreading the word of undetectable equals un-transmittable.

According to Dr. Vilma Vega, in 2005 in pregnant women who lowered their viral loads to un-transmittable their kids would not be born HIV positive.

Undetectable equals un-transmittable if the viral load if undetectable for 6 months or more.

What it means, the amount of the virus is the blood stream is very low, but keep in mind, the person still is infected but can’t infect others.

For example, a viral load of 10,000 would be considered low; 100,000 would be considered high.

Those taking HIV medications known as ART or anti-retro-viral therapy, see a decrease of the amount of the virus in the blood stream.

According to “Act Against Aids” insurance companies are required to cover some medicines used to treat HIV.

