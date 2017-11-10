SARASOTA- An active duty military member reflects on what Veteran’s day means to him.

Dixon Duckwall, is a second generation military member.

“Both my parents are veterans, it’s always been a part of my life,” said Duckwall.“So for me growing up I always remember my father always talking about the best time of his life and you know what at the time I went and joined and it’s been an incredible time from me.”

At 19 years old he took the oath to support and defend the constitution of the United States.

“I always thought that serving your country was one of the highest honors that an American citizen could try to pursue.”

Honoring everyone who came forward willing to pay everything including their life to serve.

“For me I work with veterans all day so it’s nice to see the rest of the country take the time to say thank you for your service.”

Brothers and sisters in arms fighting for the same goal, our nation and each other.

“You literally spend all day with these people, almost every day and you make great relationships, you meet like minded people and you meet people that you may not have thought you would hang out with before, they become like family to you,” said Duckwall.

Celebrating the bravery and sacrifice of all who have worn the uniform.

“If you decide to make that decision, it will change your life but if you allow it to be a good change, then it’s one of the best things you could do for yourself,” said Duckwall.