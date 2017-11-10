SARASOTA COUNTY-There has been an alleged tiger sighting here on the Suncoast.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports around 7:30 p.m. a 17- year-old girl says she saw four tigers walking in the neighborhood of Crosby Road in Myakka City Thursday.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation were on the scene searching the area.

Public Information Officer for Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Brian Norris says nothing has been confirmed for multiple tigers sightings as of yet.

Norris says captive wildlife investigators have made sure all animals in captivity have been accounted for.

“We’ve been covering the Myakka City area Crosby Road and the various wildlife facilities within about ten miles of here is where all the facilities are. And so we have been verifying with all of them and we’ve verified that there all securely encaged where they’re supposed to be.”

Norris says they will start their search again in the morning.