SARASOTA- Girls are planning a whole new series of environmental and conservation programs thanks to a big donation.

Girls Inc, will be installing solar panels with the help of a donation from the Charles & Margery Barancik foundation. The girls will be using the solar panels to lead and develop programs to make their whole building green.

That includes sustainable gardening, reducing food waste and creating an energy council.

Executive director Angie Stringer says this will inspire girls to become good environmental stewards the donation will help reduce electric bills over the years.

It’s also a pilot project to see if it should be expanded to other organizations.