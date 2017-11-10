A free clinic will offer medical, dental and vision services for the area’s uninsured and under insured.

The clinic will be at Manatee Technical College at 6305 State Road 70 East in Bradenton today and tomorrow.

Patients will be seen in chronological order according to their ticket number, as clinic doors open at 6 A.M.

Patients will be able to have dental cleanings, fillings, and x-rays, as well as eye exams, prescriptions, and free glasses.

Women’s health exams and general medical exams are offered as well.

There will also be basic veterinary services offered after the health clinic hours