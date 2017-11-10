SARASOTA COUNTY — In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at the Mall at University Town Center.

Santa’s Flight Academy opens to visitors on Saturday. Children and families can help power Santa’s sleigh in a winter wonderland before meeting Jolly Old Saint Nick.

Santa arrives Friday between 6 p.m and 7:30 p.m. at the Mall at UTC, featuring other holiday characters a fireworks spectacular and the official holiday lighting at all the UTC districts.

Mall at UTC spokeswoman Lauren Clark talks about the attraction.

