SARASOTA COUNTY-A house fire in Venice last night injured a firefighter and a resident of the home.

Sarasota County Emergency Services says a 50-year-old man living in a home at the 2700 block of Bonita Drive in Venice was taken by Bayflite to an area hospital as a trauma alert.

The Herald Tribune says the firefighter was transported to Venice Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The fire did burn down the house before firefighters battling brush could extinguish the flames.

Fire Chief for the Sarasota County Fire Department Michael Regnier says the fire was a good distance away from the fire hydrant.

He goes on to explain what fire fighters do in this type of setting.

“We will do water shuttles we have water tankers within our fleet and also other departments. We call those in and we bring our own water to the fire and we shuttle the water to the fire engine at the structure to take care of the issue.”

Regnier says the firefighter who was injured was released from the hospital last night and the man who was burned is still at the hospital.

