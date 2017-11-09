SARASOTA- One in four families are affected by mental illness. A new Suncoast non-profit is giving residents a chance to discover and pursue their passion.

“We all have our own problems. We can just come together and help each other…It’s awesome,” said member, Noah Mcallister.

They call it recovery through work. The Vincent Academy, a new vocational school in Sarasota for those with mental difficulties.

“Our goal ultimately is to place people in jobs, when they’re ready and that process here might take 6 months, it might take a year,” said Executive Director William McKeever.

Florida is in the lowest tier to receive public funding per capita for mental health. With help from private investors, McKeever isn’t letting the odds hold his members back.

“That public-private partnership that has allowed us to create a beautiful facility and create sustainability,” he said.

Something for everyone…The Vincent Academy gives their members the opportunity to try a wide variety of vocations. From business technology to culinary arts. Members can try a little bit of everything at their own pace.

The Vincent Academy partners with local businesses.”When our members are ready, we can place them on jobs in the community,” McKeever said.

Sarah Maryfield is rediscovering her passion for cooking. “I’m doing that every day. I’m getting up in the morning and I like coming to school and I like what I’m doing and everybody enjoys the things I make,” she said.

“We’re more than a training center. We aim to be a community where people can find acceptance. Where people can find support. The friendships they need to move forward,” Mckeever said.

From schizophrenia to bipolar to anxiety…all are welcome to join the community.

The Vincent Academy is located at 1910 Glengary Street in Sarasota. Tours are available from 10 AM to 2PM Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays. No appointment necessary.