BRADENTON- If you’ve been to the South Florida Museum, you’re probably noticed a new guest in the manatee tank.

On Tuesday, 2-year-old Laguna is calling the museum its temporary home, until she recovers from being injured by boat propellers on the East Coast of Florida.

This is the first manatee to enter the facility since Snooty’s death earlier this year.

Museum officials hope to regain the public’s trust after a third party review committee calls Snooty’s death preventable.

All three manatees currently in the tank are scheduled to be released early next year around February.

Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.