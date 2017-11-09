BRADENTON- If you’ve been to the South Florida Museum, you’re probably noticed a new guest in the manatee tank.

On Tuesday, 2-year-old Laguna is calling the museum its temporary home, until she recovers from being injured by boat propellers on the East Coast of Florida.

This is the first manatee to enter the facility since Snooty’s death earlier this year.

Museum officials hope to regain the public’s trust after a third party review committee calls Snooty’s death preventable.

All three manatees currently in the tank are scheduled to be released early next year around February.