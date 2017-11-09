MANATEE- Southeast High School is looking for another new head football coach today.

Head Coach Rashad West signed his letter of resignation today. West had been the head coach for 2 years, and had the Seminoles headed for the playoffs until their season was derailed by an ineligible player that vacated 5 of their wins.

The season was also marred by a post-game brawl with Hardee which led to the suspension of 6 players.

The Southeast administration said they will help coach West whatever they can in his next endeavor.