SARASOTA – At least a quarter of the nearly 700,000 veterans who served in the Gulf War suffer from Gulf War Illness.

There are several other neurological disorders veterans suffer from, but one place on the Suncoast may be able to help.

“We get a lot of veterans coming to our clinic,” Fiona Crawford, Ph.d., president and CEO of the Roskamp Institute said. “We’re here, we’re working night and day to try and find treatments for these conditions.”

The Roskamp Institute researches neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric conditions, many of which are relative to veterans and active duty military.

“So we do a lot of work with Alzheimer’s Disease, and we also work on Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Gulf War Illness (GWI),” Crawford said.

They try to identify more effective treatments and diagnostic approaches, and every year they invite veterans to learn more.

“We open our doors, bring in the community, and show folks what we’re doing,” Crawford said.

With presentations about the most common disorders among vets.

“Then they’re touring the labs right now with our scientists and learning what happens in each lab and how it all applies,” Crawford said.

“I came here to see what this was about, treatment for head injuries, post-traumatic stress, things of that nature,” Vietnam War U.S. Navy Veteran Michael Hill said.

Hill comes from a long line of veterans.

“I have a son that was in the first Gulf War, and I have a son wounded in this war,” Hill said.

He knows firsthand what the aftereffects can be.

“My middle boy has gone through PTSD and the TBI treatment,” Hill said. “I’m gonna come back and go to their clinic for a memory check.”

“I feel very passionately about the fact that if people have served our county, that they should be looked after when they come back,” Crawford said.