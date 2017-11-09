MANATEE- At approximately 7 this evening, MCSO received a call reference someone seeing a large cat, possibly a tiger, off Crosby Rd in Eastern Manatee County about someone seeing 3-4 animals which could possibly be tigers or other large cats. off Crosby road in eastern Manatee.

Deputies and FWC responded but have not located or spotted any large cats.

Sarasota county sheriff’s deputies confirmed w/Big Cat Habitat that all their felines are accounted for.

Anyone who has information is asked to call either MCSO or FWC.

