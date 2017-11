PALMETTO- Four athletes at Palmetto High signed the dotted line, extending their baseball and softball careers this morning.

In front of an auditorium full of students, parents and coaches, Colton Vincent signed to play baseball at College of Central Florida.

Jacob Josey is heading to the east coast to play ball for FAU.

Logan Fraiser is joining the rich history of State College of Florida baseball.

In softball, Palmetto short-stop, Taylor Davis, is going on to play at Florid Southern College.