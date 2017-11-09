SARASOTA- Former Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputy Frankie Bybee was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 years probation for charges of attempted kidnapping, exploitation of the elder, and other charges including computer crimes and misuse of personal identification information.

Emotions were high at the courthouse today as the judge handed down a 15-year prison sentence.

Defense Attorney Ronald Kurpiers, along with Frankie Bybee and his ex-wife choked up as he asked the Judge to think of Bybee’s sons.

“He is extremely close with those 3 boys,” Attorney Ronald Kurpiers said. “They are 16, 12 and 3, he’s not going to get a chance to see them become young men and that’s devastating.”

Assistant State Attorney Karen Fraivillig asked for 30 years on just the kidnapping charge alone, but says the judge gave a just sentence based on the way he victimized 79-year-old Marcia Sohl.

“Sending fake emails to her doctor, and essentially taking her out of the community for 14 days,” Fraivillig said. “In which he took that time to steal her money, go into her accounts.”

Defense Attorney Ronald Kurpiers says they plan to appeal the kidnapping charge, and says prison will not be easy for Bybee.

“He’s gone through hell and he will have a very difficult time in custody just because of who he is and what he’s done.”

Before delivering his sentence, Judge Donald Mason spoke about how Bybee will never receive the highest compliment of former law enforcement officers.

“And that’s he or she is a good cop,” Mason said. “No one can ever say that about you. You will forever be known as a bad cop.”

Judge Mason also told Bybee he made law enforcement’s job harder. Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight says he’s glad Bybee is no longer wearing a badge.

“Wearing a uniform and having a badge is cherished,” Knight said. “And that if you take it lightly and your going to exploit it, you deserve to be taken to state prison.”

Bybee left the courtroom in tears, whispering “I love you to his ex wife.