RAM BOWL- Rolling through the regular season, 8A District 6 Champion, Riverview, earns the right to host the first round of the playoffs on home turf against the Gateway Panthers.

“Home in the first round, they’re going to have a two-hour trip coming over here, they are going to have to leave earlier than normal, they get a little bit off schedule, we get to keep ours,” Riverview Head Coach Josh Smithers said. “Then of course we have the home crowd.”

“Ram Nation” looking for a playoff win, to continue their quest for a state championship.

“It’s win or go home, I mean every team is a state championship caliber team at this point, so we gotta treat every game like it’s our last because it really is,” Casey Sheehan, Riverview center, said.

Riverview winning most of their district game by more than 35 points. They’ll play four quarter football Friday, in hopes of keeping their state title dreams alive.