The surprise attack on Pearl Harbor claimed more than 24-hundred American lives and propelled the United States into World War II.

Four months after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor, an audacious, top-secret mission to bomb Japan was underway aboard the American aircraft carrier USS Hornet.

Lieutenant Colonel James Doolittle was the commander of the mission. Dick Cole, Doolittle’s co-pilot, remembers, “It was a very great honor for me to be able to fly with him.’

The risky, one-way mission called for the bombers to launch from an aircraft carrier.

Dr. Eric Sheppard, an Aerospace Engineer at Hampton University said, “The idea of flying good-sized bombers off of the aircraft carrier in the enemy territory was really something completely new.”

Cole’s crew made the first attempt. The other planes followed and the Doolittle raiders reached their targets unnoticed.

Cole said, “We were able to pull up at 1500 feet and drop our bomb”.

Leaving their Japanese targets in flames, the B-25s headed for pre-set landing sites in China.

Cole remembers, “We flew until the fuel warning lights came on, and at that time Colonel Doolittle said that we’re going to have to bail out”.

The crew jumped from the airplane and parachutes down over China.

Cole said, “The purpose of the mission was to give the American people a boost”.

The Doolittle Raiders were hailed as heroes. They stunned Japan and help strengthen America’s resolve to win the war.

