VENICE-City voters opted to put two newcomers on the Venice City Council Tuesday night.

Margaret Ann “Mitzie” Fiedler bested former council member Emilio Carlesimo for Seat 1 and Charles “Chuck” Newsom unseated incumbent Deborah Anderson for Seat 2.

Voter turnout was 32 percent. The vote was more an out-with-the-old, in-with-the-new statement than one against growth, as both winning candidates, in their own way, portray themselves as being accommodating to controlled, sensible growth.