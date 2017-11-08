SARASOTA COUNTY-A roadway shooting in Sarasota sends a man to the emergency room.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The shooting involving one motorist shooting at another occurred at U.S. 301 and 57th Street in Sarasota.

Sarasota County Sheriff detectives were investigating the area around a gray Mustang that was pulled over on the northbound side of U.S. 301 near the shooting location.

A man who may have some connection in the shooting was later placed in the sheriff’s vehicle at University Self Storage in Bradenton about two miles away from the shooting location.

A sheriff’s office spokeswoman told us in an email that everyone involved has been accounted for and there is no danger to the public.

The person who was shot has non–life threatening injuries.