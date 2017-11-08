SARASOTA – The Community AIDS Network hosted a fundraiser Tuesday night that was a bit of a ‘drag.’

“It’s dinner by the bite, an open bar, and a tremendously wonderful drag show,” Ron Carter, who puts on the event, said.

“It’s a little drag, a little comedy, a little sex a little scandal, everything,” Drag Performer Lady Liemont said.

The event “Make America Gay Again” featured guests donned in red, white and blue, with all proceeds going to CAN’s Patient Assistance Fund.

“When somebody gets in trouble and can’t pay their rent, or tires or bad, that’s what we use this money for,” Carter said.

Throwing this event, along with plenty of singles, to educate the Suncoast about AIDS and HIV.

“We need to get the word out, and we also need to reduce the stigma attached to this disease,” CAN President & CEO Richard E. Carlisle said.

The event has been going on for 18 years, and everybody seems to love it for the same reason.

“It still has that same feel of when it first started,” Carlisle said.

“I love that it doesn’t change. You see the same people every year, plus new ones,” Liemont said.

It’s the same glitz and glam, but more money raised and more hope with each year.

“This used to be a death sentence; it’s not anymore,” Carlisle said. “People take care of themselves and we help them do that. They can live a long life just like me, you, everybody.”

To learn more, visit cccsrq.org.