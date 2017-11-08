DESOTO-Elevated DeSoto Bridge lanes are being suggested to help move traffic in the future.

The Florida Department of Transportation expects to replace the DeSoto Bridge, which is for U.S. 41 and U.S. 301 traffic over the Manatee River, within 15 years. When it does, the agency could add elevated lanes for regional traffic headed to Sarasota, St. Petersburg and other areas.

The Herald Tribune says those drivers would pass over the local traffic that would be in separate lanes exiting the U.S. 41-U.S. 301 highway. The replacement bridge concept is part of an ongoing study by the FDOT about how to improve traffic flow in a 13-square-mile area.

The agency is planning a Dec. 12 public forum to present many of its ideas and get citizens’ suggestions.