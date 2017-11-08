SARASOTA- Between early 2017 and October 2017, the Sarasota Police Department Narcotics Unit and Street Crimes Unit did an undercover operation.

Operation Corner Stone was conducted with undercover detectives making drug buys from suspected street level dealers in areas that intelligence-led policing proved to be highest in drug crimes.

15 individuals were arrested on various charges including: Sale of Cocaine, Sale of a Controlled Substance and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

In addition to the 15 arrests, Sarasota Police Detectives are searching for 4 individuals, Derrick Harner, Benjamin Kung, Daryll McNeal and Khalid Polk.

The 15 individuals arrested and 4 individuals still wanted have a combined total of 559 prior felony arrests and 174 prior felony convictions.

Sarasota Police say, the purpose of the long-term operation was to disrupt open-air drug markets within the City of Sarasota.

According to the Chief Assistant State Attorney, processing and sentencing for each individual can take anywhere between a few months and a year.

Sarasota Police are asking, if you spot the wanted suspects or see drug dealing to contact the department immediately.

Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
