LONGBOAT KEY- Sarasota County partners with the town of Longboat Key to introduces a new and improved Bayfront Park on the south end of Longboat Key.

A project in the works for more than a decade; beginning in 2007, with a nearly $8 million neighborhood Parkland Acquisition Program.

“We knew if we wanted to do it right, we needed more property so Sarasota County bought four acres to the south to be part of the joint project and then the town bought even more parcels to add to the north to get the nine acres that’s deserving of Longboat key,” said Longboat Key’s Parks and Recreation Manager, Mark Richardson.

Eliminating a baseball and soccer field to make room for even more amenities.

“You have tennis courts, you have pickleball courts, you have a children’s playground, a dog park, a kayak launch area, a fish area,” said County Administrator, Tom Harmer.

Including wifi in the park.

Paul Amble frequently visits Sarasota. A new tennis court caught his eye. “I saw these new tennis courts and these beautiful facilities and I couldn’t help but pull in. It’s so much fun and it’s so well-laid out. THIS is a great addition to the community,” he said.

County officials call the park a Suncoast gem for its unique location…it’s almost completely surrounded by water.

“You can park here on the bayside enjoy some of the amenities but you can also go across the street and enjoy direct gulf access and gulf front view,” Harmer said.