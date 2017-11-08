MANATEE-Manatee County hurricane recovery costs could exceed $30 million.

The greatest expense, more than $20 million, is for ongoing removal of roughly 1.2 million cubic yards of vegetative debris from the September storm. Other storm-related expenses for the county involve damage to roads, signs, equipment, buildings and parks.

Jan Brewer, the county’s financial management director, will meet with representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency today discuss reimbursements. According to the Herald Tribune the county may have to absorb 25 percent of its recovery expenses. It will seek reimbursement for 75 percent from FEMA and the state of Florida.