SARASOTA- It’s hard to believe but thanksgiving is only 15 days away and if you’re planning to deep fry your turkey there are safety precautions you should take.

The Sarasota county fire department is urging residents to take early safety precautions for frying a turkey.

“Keeping a safe distance around the pot, making sure the turkey is completely thawed out so that you are not putting too much water into the oil. Oil and water don’t mix, especially at an elevated temperature,” said Michael Hartley, Assistant Fire Chief.

The department is teaching a valuable lesson and demonstrates what could go wrong.“It’s just a matter of seconds that a grease fire can turn into an uncontrollable fire by a fire extinguisher.”

During the holiday season, Sarasota County Fire department is dispatched to six to eight calls a day for grease related fires, some involving serious burn injuries.

“Even inside a covered garage is not a good area to cook, get away from the house a bit so it’s a well ventilated area,” said Hartley

Most deep fryers have a temperature gage and you should constantly monitor it every 3 to 5 minutes, ensuring it doesn’t over heat.

“Always stay attended to the fire never leave it unattended.”

Hartley says make sure to have an all–purpose fire extinguisher because not all equipped to handle grease fires and residents should always have an extinguisher at hand in case of a fire.