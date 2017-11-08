SARASOTA- “Seniors,” whether they’re college students or retirees have more in common than you might think, an art project brings Ringling College of Art and Design students together with the Friendship centers to share drawings, story, and advice.

“Can we use storytelling and art making to shift our perspective on the way we think about aging?” Poppy Spencer said. “And we certainly have.”

Students from the Ringling College of Art and Design partnered with The Caregiving Place at the Friendship Centers on a collaborative art project. Bridging their age difference with a love of art.

“My husband always says if there is a piece of paper that’s blank it will be filled in a few minutes,” Willie Walter said. “I have different crayons and pencils and I doodle a lot.”

“It doesn’t really matter how old we are or how old they are,” Eliza Sturgeon said. “What matters is just coming together and we all love art which is what we have in common.”

After sending drawings and stories pen-pal style, students got to meet their partners in person and learn their stories.

Today she got to draw with them, and learn each other’s stories.

“One person I was talking to was in the Navy for a long time,” Megan Oswalt said. “And he’s been all over Europe, he worked in the bottom of the ship as an engineer, and it was really cool, I’ve never experienced anything like that, so hearing his perspective on that is really interesting.”

Through drawing students learn they have a lot in common with their elders beyond their love of art.

“I don’t think things have changed too much being in college,” Willie Walter said. “Being away from your family is something you have to get used to, making new friends, and knowing if your going to stay friendly with them once your out of college, and you will, you will.”

“Everything is going to be ok, It’s stressful right now, I’m graduating soon, I have to find a job,” Eliza Sturgeon said. “But just having that reassurance like someone that went through the same things I’m going through, it’s going to work out, it’s really encouraging.”

Building relationships by looking at each other’s portraits.