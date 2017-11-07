SARASOTA COUNTY – The Venice High Girls Volleyball team is back in action tonight after a thrilling victory over Manatee last week.

After falling behind 2-0 against the defending regional champion Hurricanes, the tribe proved to be poised against adversity.

They came all the way back to win the game in 5 sets and set up, no pun intended there, a chance to win their 5th regional title in 6 years tonight.

They’ll have to do so, on the road, against a Palm Harbor University High team they’re no stranger to, having played them two years ago in the regional title game.

A win would put them in the state semifinals and that game would be at the “Teepee.”

The Indians are looking to win their 5th state title in school history.