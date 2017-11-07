SARASOTA COUNTY – The Venice High Girls Volleyball team is back in action tonight after a thrilling victory over Manatee last week.

After falling behind 2-0 against the defending regional champion Hurricanes, the tribe proved to be poised against adversity.

They came all the way back to win the game in 5 sets and set up, no pun intended there, a chance to win their 5th regional title in 6 years tonight.

They’ll have to do so, on the road, against a Palm Harbor University High team they’re no stranger to, having played them two years ago in the regional title game.

A win would put them in the state semifinals and that game would be at the “Teepee.”

The Indians are looking to win their 5th state title in school history.

Ben Bobick is a multimedia journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is a May 2016 graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a Sports Journalism Certificate from the John C. Curley Center for Sports Journalism. At Penn State, Ben hosted a radio show four days a week and was a member of the Emmy Award winning student-run newscast, the Centre County Report where he was a sports anchor and reporter. Ben was also part of the inaugural class of the Penn State Hollywood Program. He interned for KABC-TV in Los Angeles as an entertainment intern. He had the opportunity to interview Grammy award winning artist Kendrick Lamar, Fifth Harmony, Jennifer Garner and the season 22 cast of Dancing with the Stars among others. In his spare time, Ben loves to watch and play sports. Being from Pittsburgh, he’s a big Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan. Ben is an avid golfer and loves to hit the course any time he can. He is very active on social media, so feel free to tweet him (@BeBo_Here) or get in touch with him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BenBobickTV). For story ideas or a news tip you can also get in touch by e-mailing him at ben.bobick@snntv.com.