SARASOTA – After serving in the military, many veterans feel like they can’t find a new purpose.

Some Suncoast veterans are realizing that theirs is in the kitchen.

Bryan Jacobs is Manatee County’s Veteran of the Year, but he wears many hats – one of them being a chef’s hat.

“I love to cook and I love to play with food,” Jacobs said. “At the end of the day, I love to change veterans’ lives through food, and that’s what Vets-2-Success is all about.”

Within Vets-2-Success is Vets-2-Chefs, a 12-week program to get veterans back into the workforce.

This class of vets is now in week seven.

“Week seven is all about recreating brotherhood, recreating trust and understanding how it means to go into a new environment, go into a new situation and be able to conquer that as a unit,” Jacobs said.

Tuesday that new environment was California Pizza Kitchen in Sarasota.

“They helped us make pizzas, they helped us make catering orders for this morning,” Assistant General Manager Abbie Grant said. “They helped set up stations and do prep.”

“They’re learning the lines,” Jacobs said. “They’re learning a whole different opportunity.”

C.P.K. hired five of the veterans, who now get this opportunity everyday.

“All five are doing amazing things, and all five are moving forward,” Jacobs said.

Casey Cocozello, a veteran of the U.S. Army, has been working there for three weeks now. He says he doesn’t know where he’d be without Vets-2-Chefs.

“A lifesaver for me, personally,” Cocozello said. “I moved here from New York a year ago, with no direction, and it really helped a lot.”

Grant doesn’t know where she would be without him.

“I saw him hustle the other day to run back to the kitchen to get pizza dough, and I was speechless,” Grant said. “I called Bryan and told him I wanted another Casey.”

“It’s a perfect fit, I love it,” Cocozello said. “I wouldn’t prefer anything else.”

“It’s unbelievable how grateful they are for these opportunities and how often you hear, ‘Thank you,’ from them,” Grant said. “Their hard work and dedication to our restaurant and their passion is beautiful.”

On Veterans Day California Pizza Kitchen will give away free meals to all vets and active military. Both Friday and Saturday, they’ll be fundraising for Vets-2-Chefs.