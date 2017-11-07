SARASOTA-Seven skimming devices were found on gas pumps at Quik (formally known as the Dodge Store), located at 3580 Fruitville Road, Sarasota.

According to a Sarasota Police Department news release, it’s unknown how long the devices were on the pumps but according the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Protection, the last time the pumps were checked was on April 3, 2017.

An inspector with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Protection found the devices during a routine check of the pumps.

The owner of Quik told police he did not have any knowledge of the devices and told officers the pumps were installed approximately one year ago. The owner also said he had not received any complaints from customers in reference to any additional charges.

The Sarasota Police Department is encouraging customers who may have recently purchased gas at Quik to pay close attention to bank accounts and look for any unknown transactions, regardless of how small they may be. If anything seems suspicious, customers are asked to contact their bank immediately.

Additional safety tips for customers to stay safe at fuel pumps:

Choose a fuel pump that is close to the entrance of the store.

Use a credit card for the transaction, not a debit card

Pay inside and use cash

Anyone with information on this case, please call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com