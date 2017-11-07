PARRISH- Manatee County broke ground on the new North River High School.

The 98-acre site in Parrish will be the home of about 2000 students by August 2019.

The population there is about 20-thousand but Superintendent Diana Green says it’s growing and fast.

The population is expected to grow about nine thousand households in the next five years.

The 90 million dollar sticker price comes with its own robotics lab, health and auto tech center.

Green says, the school will also help with overcrowding from Lakewood Ranch, Palmetto and Braden River high schools.

North River High School doesn’t have a school mascot, a principal or teachers yet; they will start that process a year to 8 months before the school opens.