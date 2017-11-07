SARASOTA COUNTY-A new facility opens at the haven to help more people with disabilities find jobs.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday for the new Frank Stern Employment Training Center.

The Haven says the facility was needed because of the large waiting list for the Haven’s Adult Day Training programs for adults with disabilities.

The building includes a computer room for job training, fitness room, and an assembly area for hands on manufacturing.

President and CEO of Haven Brad Jones says it’s a community effort to help people get job training.

“Yeah we partner with many local companies some are which Sun Hydraulics and BEALLS. And basically they’ll bring work on site here we also go offsite to do work too. So this is an offshoot to be able to have a place where the people can work.”

Jones says once the building opens up next week they will have 300 people in the Adult Training Program making it one of the largest in Florida.