BRADENTON- Bradenton cops nab a robbery suspect, thanks to a gray hoodie and fingerprints.

The Bradenton Police Department says 24 year old Tirrell Milton committed three armed robberies a month apart from each other wearing similar outfits.

He reportedly robbed a Marathon gas station and the same Smoothie King twice.

The Bradenton Herald reports: Police say Milton stole at least $18-hundred dollars over the course of his three robberies and displayed a handgun.

Fingerprint evidence from Smoothie King led to his arrest when investigators used video surveillance to discover that he opened the door on the way out with an uncovered hand.

Milton has a criminal history of felony charges for possession of heroin and cocaine.