SARASOTA COUNTY-An alligator is spotted swimming in the Sarasota Bay.

The Sarasota Police Department Marine Patrol Unit confirms the gator was swimming between Golden Gate and Marina Jack.

Sarasota resident Ron Hallock says people there have seen the gator for the past few days.

And now he’s seen it himself.

“It was coming toward the egrets, and that’s what made them fly up into the air. And at first it look like they were playing. I was like wow I never seen egrets play. But what they were doing is escaping the gator.”

Marine Patrol says the alligator has not caused any problems for residents or boaters.