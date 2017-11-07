SARASOTA- USF Sarasota Manatee plans to build a $35 million dollar science and research facility.

“The growth that we have seen on this campus has been exponential and in particular the biology program has gone way beyond even in our best dreams imagined it would be,” said Terry Osborn, Intern Regional Chancellor at USF Sarasota Manatee.

Since admitting freshman on the campus in 2013 they have outgrown their current space.

“And it’s largely a classroom building that does not have the specialized space that we need for training students for the 21st century,” said Osborn.

The proposed 75,000 square foot building would include multiple biology, and chemistry labs. But the research facility will also accommodate other majors.

“Will allow us to train, science, technology, engineering and mathematics majors a as well as work with USF in Tampa on our nursing program,” said Osborn.

USF leaders are hoping the community will help raise money for this multi–million dollar project.

“We would like to see $10 million dollars raised to begin the first phases of building this building and we would obviously be working with state leaders to complete the project,” said Osborn.

“There’s not only an increase in need for the work force but also an increased interest from our students in these areas.”