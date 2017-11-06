SARASOTA- Even though mosquito season is technically over, here in Florida, you can never let your guard down.

Sarasota County mosquito control want you to be extra vigilant of standing water.

There’s an influx of sentinel chickens testing positive for the West Nile Virus in the county.

Taylor Greenan, community outreach specialist at mosquito management services for the county says, there may be a couple of factors contributing to this:

even though there was a cold snap last week, it may not have been enough to kill the mosquitoes because of the rain and this year, the ecosystem cycle was disrupted.

The drought killed their predators and then the rain because of the over active hurricane season created the ideal situation for the mosquitoes to live and breed without a lot of predators.

If you’d like to adopt a retired chicken or to get free mosquito fish contact mosquito management services at (941) 861-5000.