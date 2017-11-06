SARASOTA- Even though mosquito season is technically over, here in Florida, you can never let your guard down.

Sarasota County mosquito control want you to be extra vigilant of standing water.

There’s an influx of sentinel chickens testing positive for the West Nile Virus in the county.

Taylor Greenan, community outreach specialist at mosquito management services for the county says, there may be a couple of factors contributing to this:

even though there was a cold snap last week, it may not have been enough to kill the mosquitoes because of the rain and this year, the ecosystem cycle was disrupted.

The drought killed their predators and then the rain because of the over active hurricane season created the ideal situation for the mosquitoes to live and breed without a lot of predators.

If you’d like to adopt a retired chicken or to get free mosquito fish contact mosquito management services at (941) 861-5000.

SHARE
Previous articleMan wanted on molestation charges
Next articleChurch of the Redeemer to add on to its campus
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.