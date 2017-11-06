SARASOTA – According to Michael Kinsley’s article in the Apr. 28 issue of The New Yorker, the 79 million Americans known as baby boomers will be the second dementia generation.

Dick Pelton, a Sarasota resident, is making sure they’re the first to know it’s coming.

As Pelton has learned, there are seven stages of Alzheimer’s.

“My wife is between a six or seven, which is kind of the ending stage,” Pelton said.

He and his wife, Dee, have been married for 40 years.

“She’s always been a very happy, social, lovely, lovely person,” Pelton said.

She also was creative, whether it was on a canvas or in the kitchen.

“About 2011, without really telling me, she just said, ‘I’d rather go out,’ and she didn’t wanna cook,” Pelton said.

The Peltons were living on Longboat Key, when they found a neurologist through the Roskamp Institute and learned Dee had mild cognitive impairment.

“Our dream house that we expected to spend the rest of our life,” Pelton said. “We had a dock, we had a boat, all the good things about Florida.”

But mild quickly turned to severe.

“So that’s when I started looking for a place to relocate and make life easier and downsize,” Pelton said.

He found the Sarasota Bay Club, and between moving and getting Dee settled, was struggling to accept their new life – something his therapist said would never happen.

“She said, ‘What you have to do is adapt. You have to adapt to this disease,'” Pelton said. “That was my ‘A-ha!’ moment.”

He found a caregiver support group so he would know how to best care for Dee.

“It’s one of my purposes for being,” he said.

Along with educating others about the disease, with the help of his neighbors at the Sarasota Bay Club.

“I went to management and said, ‘I want to start a walk group,'” Pelton said.

Since 2014, the SBC Striders have grown from 9 people raising $2,900, to last year being the #1 Alzheimer’s fundraising team in Florida, with Pelton as their captain.

“There’s a team in Boca Raton that’s on our heels, but we’re gonna retain our #1,” Pelton said.

He and his neighbors, with the help of other donors, are making strides not just on pavement, but in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

He says it all comes back to his purpose, borrowing a line from a book that changed his life.

“If you know the ‘why’ of your living, you can deal with almost any part of the ‘how,'” Pelton said. “That’s powerful.”

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday, Nov. 11 at Nathan Benderson Park. Registration begins at 8 A.M. To learn how to get involved or contribute to the SBC Striders fundraising effort, click here.