The Sarasota Bradenton Ferry wants to help drivers ditch the road for the water, and to be successful they will need the community support.

So, they are asking the public to take an online survey.

“This is a community based project,” Johnson says. “So, the feedback’s very important to us, we’ve had over 600 submissions so far and people are telling us how excited they are about it, and that’s a great thing to here.”

The survey wants to find out how often and why people would ride the ferry.

“We’re getting back a lot of people who are interested in bringing groups, whether they are from schools or senior centers.”

Marketing Director Chris Johnson says the information collected will help them as they start building schedules and routes.

“Not getting stuck in traffic is a good enough reason alone,” Johnson said. “But whether it’s going to be for a day trip to the beach, or a night out on the town, or for work, we want to make sure that we make the schedule conducive for everybody’s purposes.”

Johnson says it’s important they know what will be helpful for the community before the launch, so they can be good community partners.

“We’re going to be building up our partnerships in the community,” Johnson said. “And taking the steps necessary with local conservation organizations, as well as the coast guard to make sure we’re launch a safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly operation.”

The online survey also allows for people to place additional suggestions. People who enter the survey are entered to win a complimentary ticket on the Ferry’s first trip, you can find the survey by visiting http://sarasotabradentonferry.com/