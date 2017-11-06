NBC NEWS – U.S. Marines advance over the black beaches of Iwo Jima in the Pacific Ocean.

The Allies win the battle of Iwo Jima, and also gain a strategic air base closer to Japan for a unit now assigned to escort Boeing B-29 bombers during raids.

U.S. Army Air Forces Pilot Jerry Yellin flies the North American P-51 Mustang, a sleek fighter plane with a powerful Packard Merlin engine and graceful handling in the skies.

“That was the airplane of the day,” Yellin said. “There’s no question about it.”

During missions, the P-51s must travel 1500 miles roundtrip over ocean waters, without navigation equipment to guide their way back to the 8-square mile island of Iwo Jima.

“Eight square miles of land is really just a pinprick in the ocean,” Yellin said.

To help the fighters find their way back, the B-29 navigators transmit two radio signals in the dots and dashes of Morse code, which are picked up by antennae on the straggling fighters.

“And we could pick up that sound behind a B-29 about 30 or 40 miles,” Yellin said. “So that’s the way we navigated back over the ocean.”

This resourceful use of technology helps the United States gain air supremacy over Japan and victory in the Pacific.

