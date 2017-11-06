MANATEE- The Manatee County Sheriff is looking for a man wanted on molestation charges.

According to a Sheriff’s Office release, Deputies are searching for 47 year old Thomas Basone who’s accused of lewd and lascivious molestation and harassing a victim.

He’s wanted in connection with the June molestation of a 13 year old girl who is known to the suspect.

MCSO received information in October and began an investigation, eventually obtaining an arrest warrant.

Anyone with information is asked call crime stoppers at 866-634-tips.