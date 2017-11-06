SARASOTA COUNTY-The Church of the Redeemer has undergone many structural changes and has relocated to its current location in downtown Sarasota in the 1940s. Now it’s time to expand again with the growing church population.

In the mid-1880s the church served as a worshipping fellowship for Episcopalians.

Church of the Redeemer will undergo three phases of construction and renovation.

Chairman for the expansion of the Redeemer church Robert Morris says to keep up with increasing attendance and members the church needed to act.

An education center, a new chapel, and a youth facility are parts of the new plan.

More than five million dollars was raised for the project.

Morris says many churches have moved east of I–75 because of more land for expansion and he wants to maintain the tradition downtown.

“This church has been in downtown Sarasota for over a hundred years. All you have to do is walk into our church sanctuary and you can feel the kind of spirit that’s inside that building.”

The first step in the project will begin in April of 2018.