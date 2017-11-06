SARASOTA COUNTY-After nearly striking a manatee, a boat crashes ashore in Venice.

Venice Fire Rescue reports they were on the scene Tampa Avenue East and American Legion Way around 4 p.m. Monday.

Two men were in a 25 foot Boston Whaler as they were traveling the intercoastal channel.

Both men were ejected from the boat and both were sent to Venice Regional Hospital.

As a result of the crash unleaded fuel was leaking from the boat into the water while Venice Fire Rescue is filtering it out.

Battalion Chief for Venice Fire Rescue Stephen Worbel says the men were in an area where traveling fast is prohibited.

“Through their own admission they were going fairly quick on plane. They were advised this is a no wake zone. But they saw the manatee swerve to avoid it and beached it basically.”

The investigation is still ongoing.