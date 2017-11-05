SARASOTA – A dream for Suncoast art enthusiasts. The Venice Art Festival returns this weekend.

Hundreds of art vendors from around the country come out to display their unique work. Everything from paintings to sculptures to jewelry. This year, the traveling festival celebrates 30 years in Venice.

“The community has been very supportive. That’s why we have been here for thirty years. Everybody from Venice and the surrounding areas attend the festival. We’ve had great attendance. We’ve had perfect weather,” said Helayne Stillings, Vice President of American Craft Endeavors.”

Suncoast residents are scoping out local and non-local art at the Downtown Venice Art Festival🎨Open until 5PM! @snntv pic.twitter.com/cWbUNkDo3q — Jennifer Kveglis (@JkveglisSNN) November 5, 2017

Next weekend, the festival moves to Saint Armands Circle.

“Just a little bit of something for everybody. You could probably buy a pair of earrings for ten dollars or a sculpture for ten thousand dollars,” Stillings said.