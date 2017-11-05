VENICE – Two vehicles overturn after colliding on U.S. 41 Bypass. One driver was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
The accident happened in the northbound lanes between Gulf Coast Boulevard and Laurel Avenue at around 6:30 A.M.
Venice police officers closed parts of the area for several hours to conduct a serious bodily injury investigation. Southbound lanes remained open.
Multi-vehicle collision in Venice on US 41 near Groveland and Wakefield Ave. North bound lane closures. Venice PD on scene. @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/KuLF6vfTyy
— Jennifer Kveglis (@JkveglisSNN) November 5, 2017