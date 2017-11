HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY – Thirty-year-old Lee Bassett of North Port is wanted for a fleeing the scene of a crash in Ruskin.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the accident happened Friday, November 3, on U.S. 41 at around 11 P.M.

Three people received injuries, including a 13-year-old boy who was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital in serious condition.

FHP says Bassett is a habitual traffic offender and is considered wanted.