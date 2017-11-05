SARASOTA – Suncoast residents and visitors park their dragons and mount their swords… going back in time at Robarts Arena.

The Sarasota Medieval Fair kicks off this weekend. This year’s theme is Young King Arthur.

The fair features live shows with sword swingers, jousting, and belly dancers.

“It’s one of the best places to come if you’re looking into dressing up or even just learning about history in general,” said Pavielle Siebol. “This is probably one of the best places to come because all the volunteers and all the actors are very willing to communicate with you and you learn a lot of things and you make a lot of friends.”

I feel like I'm going back in time! The Sarasota Medieval Fair begins this weekend. Welcoming elves and dragons🐉 More tonight 🏮@SNNTV pic.twitter.com/1r4OF50hLt — Jennifer Kveglis (@JkveglisSNN) November 5, 2017

The family-friendly event continues Nov 11-12 and Nov 18-19.